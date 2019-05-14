Police on patrol trip onto wireless driving test scam

The owner of a driving school and a foreign national faced a prosecutor in Elefsina, western Attica, Monday after the latter was allegedly caught being fed the answers to his theory test by the former by means of a wireless receiver.

The alleged scam was busted last Thursday by members of the Greek Police’s motorcycle-riding DIAS unit during a routine crackdown on suspicious vehicles in the area. The driving school owner had allegedly been sitting in his car outside the test center, providing his student with answers to exam questions.



In February, Attica transport authorities ordered an internal investigation after finding that a driving instructor had helped dozens of people to get their driving licenses without sitting written exams.



A total of 56 cases were uncovered in which the files of candidates were found to have been tampered with, allowing them to skip the written part of the process and progress to the practical part.