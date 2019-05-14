West Attica mugging gang nabbed; youngest suspect aged 10

Six male suspects ranging in age from as young as 10 and up to 20 years old stand accused of a string of muggings over the past few months in a relatively isolated part of Acharnes in western Attica.

According to a police bulletin posted on Monday night, the suspects would hold up pedestrians and motorists passing outside the Roma camp of Aghias Sotiras and threaten them into handing over cash, electronics and other valuables.

They gang allegedly used physical force against their victims and even employed a dog that had been trained to attack on command on several occasions.

Investigators have allegedly linked the gang to at least six such incidents in the area.

A special magistrate for minors will determine what kind of charges should be brought against the younger members of the gang.