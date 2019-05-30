Vassilis Artikos | Athens | To May 31

“Lalibela: Land of Angels,” on show at the Melina Municipal Cultural Center in Athens, is a collection of photographs taken by Vassilis Artikos during several visits to the UNESCO-listed Ethiopian city, where he participated in Ethiopian Orthodox Christian celebrations and customs. Located in the Amhara region, Lalibela is Ethiopia's second holiest city after Axum. Opening hours are Tuesdays to Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Melina Municipal Cultural Center, 66 Iraklidon, Thiseio, tel 210.345.2150