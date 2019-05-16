Greeks too fond of food supplements

A large number of Greeks use food supplements without consulting experts, according to a nationwide survey conducted by students of the Alexander Technological Educational Institute of Thessaloniki.

Fifty-five percent of the 31,238 people who were surveyed said they use food supplements or have done in the past. However, less than 30 percent said they consulted experts – 13.5 percent spoke to a doctor, 6.8 percent to a pharmacist, 4 percent to a coach and 3 percent to a dietitian.

The results of the survey and the dangers of the uncontrolled use of supplements will be presented at the 5th Panhellenic Congress of Applied Pharmacy this weekend at The Met hotel in Thessaloniki.