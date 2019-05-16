Part of palace where Alexander was raised to be restored

A black-and-white checkered mosaic pavement is seen next to columns at the archaeological site of Pella in northern Greece, capital of the ancient kingdom of Macedonia. A part of the royal palace where the Greek warrior-king Alexander the Great (356-323 BC) was born and raised will be restored after the study was approved by the Central Archaeological Council. Excavations at Pella have uncovered extensive building remains in recent decades, including a mosaic floor believed to depict Alexander during a lion hunt. [Petros Giannakouris/AP]