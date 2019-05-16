The perpetrators of the attacks that have taken place in the past few days in Athens are neither unknown nor numerous. What’s more, the targets of their attacks include some of the best-guarded buildings in the country, such as the residence of the US ambassador to Greece and the headquarters of the PASOK party in central Athens.

This is why it is difficult to believe that the police are doing – or rather that they are allowed to do – all they are capable of in order to prevent such attacks. As long as these incidents are being treated by the state in a condescending manner as low-intensity, “symbolic” delinquency, the attackers will be encouraged to escalate their activities.

This, in turn, will increase the risk of a serious incident during the pre-election period.