Doctors visit small island to offer free medical services

A team of physicians from the non-profit organization Renaissance and Progress visited the island of Donoussa in early May to provide free medical services to its few inhabitants. Donoussa, an attractive summer destination in the eastern Cyclades, presents limited opportunities for its 130 inhabitants when it comes to health and education. Renaissance and Progress launched in 2008 to provide full medical care and support to people living in Greece's border regions and the 30 remote islands, filling the gaps of the National Healthcare System. During their mission to Donoussa, doctors brought two mobile medical units as part of the National Primary Care Program, supported by the Stavros Niarchos Foundation. For one day, general practitioners, cardiologists, orthopedics, neurologists, gynecologists, pediatricians and dentists offered islanders high-quality medical services. [Yannis Kolesidis/EPA]