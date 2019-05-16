Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades will issue a demarche to British Prime Minister Theresa May over the “unacceptable” comments made in the British Parliament on Tuesday by UK Minister of State for Europe Alan Duncan, who described Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ), where Turkey plans to conduct exploratory hydrocarbon activities, as an area whose “sovereignty is under dispute.”

“An official demarche is being issued by the Republic of Cyprus from the Foreign Ministry through the British high commissioner, and the president will send the necessary letter to the prime minister,” Cypriot government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou said on Wednesday.

Duncan’s comments came as Cyprus received backing from fellow European Union member-states, including Britain, over Turkey’s plan to drill in its EEZ.