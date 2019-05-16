Elpidophoros sends message of unity to faithful of Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America

Elpidophoros, the Archbishop-elect of America, send a message of unity to the faithful of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America ahead of his enthronement on June 22.

“I look forward to embracing our ecumenical and interfaith friends as well, and the whole pluralistic American society that values freedom of conscience and religious liberty with such intensity,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.



“What I want all of you to know most importantly, is that that I am coming to America not only to be your Archbishop, but I am coming to be your spiritual friend and brother, your servant in the Lord, your co-worker in Christ, and your fellow steward of all the gifts of God that have been bestowed upon the Greek Orthodox Faithful of America,” he added.

“Together we will bring the Holy Archdiocese of America to the greater understanding that we are the Body of Christ, and each of us a precious member.”

Elpidophoros was selected earlier this month to replace Demetrios who stepped down earlier this month. The decision was taken by the Holy and Sacred Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate in Istanbul.