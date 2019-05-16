Mati fire victims rally to protest delays in reconstruction

A group of residents from Mati, a coastal town in eastern Attica that was completely destroyed in a deadly fire last summer, gathered outside the Environment Ministry on Thursday to protest the delays in the restoration of the damages.

The coordinating committee of Mati residents (SEMKA) called on the ministry “to implement political decisions” taken by the government to help rebuild the region.



The fire in Mati in July 2018 left 102 dead and numerous injured, burning houses and cars in its way.