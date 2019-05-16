ND offices in Glyfada vandalized

A group of unknown individuals smashed the windows of a New Democracy offices in the southern Athenian suburb of Ano Glyfada on Wednesday night, amid a spate of attacks by anarchists against policemen and other targets.



Broadcaster Skai reported that the assailants sprayed slogans in support of jailed terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas who has been on hunger strike to demand a new prison leave.



The same offices were targeted on Tuesday night.

Early Wednesday morning, members of the anarchist group Rouvikonas splashed paint on the walls of the residence of Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt, to express support for the November 17 hitman.

On Wednesday night, anarchists clashed with police guarding an event in Athens where former conservative prime minister Antonis Samaras and other New Democracy lawmakers were in attendance.



The anarchists hurled firecrackers against the officers stationed outside the building and smashed the windows of three cars.