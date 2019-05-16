US ambassador: ‘Koufodinas is a murderer, not Robin Hood’

The US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt commented on a jailed terrorist on Thursday who has made headlines in the past few weeks due to a hunger strike he started to protest the rejection of what would have been his seventh furlough.



Dimitris Koufodinas is a member of the now defunct November 17 terror group who is serving 11 life sentences for as many murders, including those of US citizens.



“Koufodinas is a murderer, not Robin Hood,” the ambassador was quoted as saying by Peloponnisos, a local newspaper in Patras, where Pyatt met with its publisher and editor in chief during a visit to the city.



The paper did not provide more details as to the context of the comment but said on its website it will publish an interview with the ambassador on Friday.



Koufodinas’ hunger strike sparked a spate of attacks by anarchists in support of the former hitman, including the vandalism of Pyatt’s residence on Wednesday morning.