Alleged killer of mini market owner in pre-trial detention

Photo: zarpa.gr

A prosecutor and an investigative magistrate ordered the detention of a man who reportedly confessed to killing a mini market owner in Chania, a local news website reported on Thursday.



The 60-year-old suspect was charged with murder and illegal possession and use of firearms after testifying before the judicial authorities.



He reportedly shot the 43-year-old victim with a shotgun last Sunday and then surrendered to authorities. It was not clear what caused the killing.



Friends and family members of the victim had gathered outside the court house in Chania to demand justice.



The suspect was reportedly known to authorities due to his previous brush with the law.