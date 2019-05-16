UK calls on Turkey ‘not to drill in this area’

The UK's Foreign and Commonwealth Office has issued a statement regarding the comments made by Sir Allan Duncan on Cyprus' exclusive economic zone (EEZ).



“'We are following developments in the Eastern Mediterranean with concern. We would like to see the situation deescalated.”



“'With reference to Turkey’s planned drilling, as the Minister for Europe and the Americas stated on 14 May, the position of the UK is that, in line with the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, exploratory drilling should not proceed in any area where sovereignty is under dispute. We have called on Turkey not to drill in this area.”



“We also continue to recognize the sovereign right of the Republic of Cyprus to exploit the oil and gas in its internationally agreed exclusive economic zone [and note that Cyprus has reached agreements with countries to its south and east over the limits of its exclusive economic zone.]''



''We continue to believe Cyprus’ oil and gas should be developed for the benefit of all Cypriots. '' [Kathimerini Cyprus]