Fassianos & Chronis | Athens | To September 29

“Alekos Fassianos, Vangelis Chronis – 30 Years of Friendship, Paintings and Poetry,” on show at the Theocharakis Foundation, presents the artist and the poet’s constructive collaboration and shared love for ancient Greek art, demonstrating how they have drawn inspiration from each other's work for the past three decades. The show comprises poetry, paintings, drawings and engravings, as well as clay, bronze and glass creations. Opening hours are daily 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

B&M Theocharakis Foundation, 9 Vassilissis Sofias &

1 Merlin, tel 210.361.1206, www.thf.gr