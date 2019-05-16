Idea Night | Athens | May 17

The French Institute in Athens, in cooperation with the Belgian Embassy, is holdings its sixth Night of Ideas, where members of the public are invited to engage in discussion and debate with intellectuals, academics, artists, documentary filmmakers and other thinkers. The theme of this year's event, which is spread out across the IFA, from its auditorium and rooftop to its terrace and its cafe and garden, is happiness and, more importantly, how we understand this notion at a time when Earth's survival is at risk from climate change. The event starts at 6.30 p.m. with a concert by El Sistema. Details of the program are available in French and Greek on the institute's website, www.ifa.gr.

French Institute, 31 Sina, Kolonaki, tel 210.339.8600