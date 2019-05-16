Museum Day | Greece | May 18

This Saturday, May 18, is International Museum Day and a great opportunity to take advantage of the free admission policy at all of Greece's archaeological sites, historical monuments and museums. Several institutions are also planning special events to mark the occasion. The Acropolis Museum in Athens, for example, will stay open until midnight and will also be hosting special events for children (in Greek), as will the capital’s National Archaeological Museum and the Kotsanas Museum of Ancient Greek Technology. The Piraeus Bank Cultural Foundation has organized concerts and special tours at its nationwide network of specialized museums (www.piop.gr). It’s a great opportunity to take in a museum that you may never have thought of visiting before, such as that on telecommunications in the northern Athens suburb of Kifissia or on maritime history in Piraeus: just go online and see what’s on offer near you.