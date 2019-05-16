Minister announces health equality for trans people

Health Minister Andreas Xanthos announced on Thursday that transgender people will from now on be treated by the ESY national health system according to the gender that they identify as.



Xanthos announced the immediate enactment of measures to ensure that ESY addresses the needs of transgender people, after receiving the results of a report commissioned by the ministry regarding the health coverage of trans people.



The findings focused on the need for transgender people to be able to be treated as the gender that they identify as and not as their assigned sex, as well as the rights of intersex people and the possible coverage by ESY of sex changes.