Seismic experts sent to Ileia to monitor activity

A team of seismologists from the Athens National Observatory’s Geodynamic Institute has been dispatched to the areas of Ileia and Achaia in the Peloponnese following the succession of aftershocks that have followed a 4.9-magnitude quake off the coast of Katakolo on Monday.



The team is planning to set up a network of seismometers in a bid to monitor the continuing activity in the area.



Data will be transferred in real time to the institute in Athens and the authorities briefed accordingly, sources said.