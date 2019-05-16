Gov’t ‘unveils’ Thessaloniki metro amid opposition scorn

Workers on the Thessaloniki metro stand in front of a freshly delivered car during an “unveiling” of the northern port city’s new subway system on Thursday. The metro is not set to be finished until late 2020, prompting scorn from the political opposition Thursday. “They inaugurated four cars without a station... and took a ride in a train that was completely immobile,” New Democracy party sources were reported as saying in response to photographs of government officials wearing hard hats and standing in the car. “They’re even capable of handing out passes for free rides before the elections.” [Nikos Arvanitis/ANA-MPA]