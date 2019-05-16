ATHEX: Most stocks stage late comeback

The closing auctions determined the hue of the indexes at the Greek stock market on Thursday, securing some gains for the benchmark, blue chips and banks, while the mid-cap index closed without a change. There was notable growth in early trade, but those gains evaporated later on before the auctions pushed the majority of stocks back into positive territory.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 726.51 points, adding 0.50 percent to Wednesday’s 722.88 closing. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.73 percent to 1,885.22 points, while the small-cap index contracted 0.32 percent.

The banks index improved 0.73 percent, with National rising 3.48 percent and Piraeus earning 0.42 percent, as Alpha fell 0.16 percent and Eurobank slipped 0.42 percent. ADMIE Holdings increased 3.46 percent and Piraeus Port Authority climbed 1.90 percent, while Hellenic Exchanges declined 1.69 percent.

In total 53 stocks posted gains, 37 sustained losses and 27 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 65.6 million euros, up from Wednesday’s 61.2 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange shrank 0.76 percent to close at 68.98 points.