Greece takes delivery of US helicopters

Greece on Friday took delivery of 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed scout helicopters and one CH-47 Chinook transport helicopter from the US Army.

The aircraft were delivered at Volos Port in central Greece and the process was overseen by Chief of the Army General Staff, Lieutenant-General Georgios Kambas.

Mixed crews of Greek and American pilots flew the helicopters to the 1st Army Aviation Brigade at the Stefanovikeio base in Thessaly, where training of the Greek officers will begin immediately.

The aircraft are expected to be officially added to Greece's fleet by mid-June.