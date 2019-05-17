Power grid damage to cause traffic diversions in central Athens

Motorists in downtown Athens are advised to avoid Syntagma Square on Sunday and Monday evening, due to works that will be carried on the power supply network.

Network operator DEDDIE will be closing the stretch of Karagiorgis Servias Street from Syntagma Square to Voulis, which will also be closed between Mitropoleos to Karageorgis Servias.

The two stretches will be closed from 6-11 p.m. on Sunday and from 7-9 p.m. on Monday, as repairs are carried out on a damaged part of the grid.

Motorists trying to reach Omonia or Monastiraki between those hours will be funnelled into Mitropoleos Street and should expect traffic jams.