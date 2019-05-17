Spring Bazaar | Athens | May 18

Saint Paul's Anglican Church is hosting its annual spring bazaar, which will take place in the garden of the church on Saturday, May 18, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. There will be books and DVDs, bric-a-brac and bargains, jewelry, English tea and souvenirs, homemade jams, preserves and cakes, raffles and delicious refreshments.



St Paul’s Anglican Church, 27 Filellinon, Syntagma, tel 210.721.4906