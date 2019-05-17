Spring Bazaar | Athens | May 18
Online
Saint Paul's Anglican Church is hosting its annual spring bazaar, which will take place in the garden of the church on Saturday, May 18, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. There will be books and DVDs, bric-a-brac and bargains, jewelry, English tea and souvenirs, homemade jams, preserves and cakes, raffles and delicious refreshments.
Saint Paul's Anglican Church is hosting its annual spring bazaar, which will take place in the garden of the church on Saturday, May 18, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. There will be books and DVDs, bric-a-brac and bargains, jewelry, English tea and souvenirs, homemade jams, preserves and cakes, raffles and delicious refreshments.
St Paul’s Anglican Church, 27 Filellinon, Syntagma, tel 210.721.4906