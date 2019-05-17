Acropolis Redux | Athens | May 18 - July 14

The American School of Classical Studies at Athens presents “Acropolis Redux: Caryatid/Frieze,” an exhibition presenting the work of British photographer Ian Walker, who captured the enduring presence of the Erechtheion’s Caryatids and the Parthenon’s frieze in various guises from London housing projects to a Cleveland mansion. According to the ASCSA, the exhibition “presents two groups of photographs which share a common theme – how the sculptures which adorned the temples on the Acropolis in the 5th century BC were disseminated in the modern world and became models for Western art.” Accompanying the photographs are illustrated books and small works of art that have been inspired by the monuments of the Acropolis. The show in the Ioannis Makriyannis Wing of the Gennadius Library opens on Saturday, May 18, on the occasion of International Museum Day, and runs through July 14. Opening hours are Thursdays and Fridays from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free of charge.



Gennadius Library, 54 Souidias, Kolonaki, tel 213.000.2400, www.ascsa.edu.gr