Political Violence | Athens | May 20

Dr Lamprini Rori, an early career fellow at the British School at Athens and a lecturer in politics at the University of Exeter in the UK, will be speaking on the subject of “Political Violence in Crisis-ridden Greece: Evidence from the Radical Right and the Radical Left” at the BSA on Monday, May 20. The lecture starts at 7 p.m. and admission is free of charge.



British School, 52 Souidias, Kolonaki, tel 211.102.2800, www.bsa.ac.uk