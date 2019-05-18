Citizen Europe | Athens | May 21

The Goethe Institute is hosting a screening of the documentary “Citizen Europe” and a debate, both of which are in English, on Tuesday, May 21, ahead of European Parliament elections that will determine the future of the bloc. “Citizen Europe” documents the experience of five young people who spent time in another country in the European Union with the Erasmus program, while the debate will focus on the question of whether Erasmus should be mandatory for all citizens so that they can gain a better understanding of the European vision. The debate will be coordinated by Caroline Macfarland of think tank Common Vision and Greece-based Irish journalist Damian Mac Con Uladh. The discussion will be streamed live on Facebook, as similar events take place at the same time in Rome, Zagreb, Sofia, Belgrade, Bucharest, Sarajevo, Limerick, Florence, Palermo, Oulu in Finland and the northern Greek port city of Thessaloniki. It gets under way at 7.30 p.m.



Goethe Institute, 14-16 Omirou, Syntagma, tel 210.366.1000