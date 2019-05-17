Mitsotakis meets ethnic Greeks from Albania

Main opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed his support on Friday for the rights of the Greek ethnic minority in Albania in a meeting with its representatives in Athens.

Mitsotakis said that Albania needs to respect their property rights and abolish the so-called “minority zones,” to improve its relations with Greece and make progress in opening accession talks with the EU.

Albania recognizes as ethnic Greeks those who live in the designated “minority zones” in the south of the country, but the majority reside outside these areas.