Oxford Global Summit for Young Leaders: A unique, global educational opportunity in Athens

Greek and international students will be attending the Oxford Global Summit for Young Leaders 2019 at Byron College in Athens (1-5 July), a unique international educational event aimed at developing the skills required to become future leaders and innovative thinkers.



Led by Oxford University professors

Led by Oxford University professors and post-doctorate research fellows, attendees will be immersed in a program of keynote speeches, seminars and workshops designed to motivate and stimulate students from across the disciplines to become critical thinkers. The overall theme of the conference is “The eureka moment: Can we create it on purpose?” and Oxford University faculty, from such diverse areas as medicine, law, philosophy, anthropology, engineering, industry and the arts, will focus their discourses around creativity, making the links between the disciplines and developing the soft skills required for a successful future.



The program aims to empower participants to work together to identify solutions to major global challenges under the guidance of world class experts during the summit and mentoring will continue for a full academic year after the summit for all participants. Original pre-summit reading material written by the mentors will be sent to all participants prior to the summit.



Coaching and mentoring



Another unique feature of the summit is the coaching and mentoring sessions for those students wishing to apply to Oxbridge or Harvard University. These will include mock interviews, often with the professors or post-doctoral research fellows who conduct these interviews at Oxford University.



The top 10 percent of participants will be offered the opportunity to have their university application reference letter written by the academic who specializes in the relevant field.



Participants will not only experience working with top academics but also to network with high achieving students from around the globe including Jenk Oz, the youngest CEO in the UK who started his own digital media platform at the age if 11 and Mahika Halepete, the award winning founder and executive director of Ayana International and still only 16 years old.



“The world is too big for traditional classes and school books. The Oxford Global Summit for Young Leaders is a unique, high-level experience for students who are ready to start the next big step in their academic career. We teach skills, provide guidance and create a collaborative environment to help young leaders cope with the pressing challenges of tomorrow,” according the program creators and director Dr Saru Ranjan MBBS, Dr Ti Xu, DPhil and Dr Erfan Soliman, D Phil.



Applications can be made through www.byroncollege.gr/oxford-global/



When: 1-5 July, 2019



Where: Athens, Byron College – The British International School



Information: Ms Emma Dodds, tel.: +30 210 6047722-5, email: e.dodds@byroncollege.gr



Application form: https://www.byroncollege.gr/oxford-global/apply/

About Byron College – The British International School

Byron College is the British International School in Athens, accredited by the BSO (British Schools Overseas) and formally registered with the Department for Education in the United Kingdom with DfE reference no 6337. It is a leading school in Athens founded on the British tradition of academic excellence whilst embracing a global perspective with a community of pupils from over 45 different nations. The school has been providing an enriched British National Curriculum to its pupils aged between 3-18 years olds since its establishment in 1986.





