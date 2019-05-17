NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Police arrest migrant kidnappers in Thessaloniki

Crime, Migration

Three people – two Greeks aged 58 and 49 and a foreign national, 35 – have been arrested in the northern port city of Thessaloniki on charges they held 11 migrants for ransom, including two minors, in a room on the terrace of an apartment building.

It was not immediately known how long the migrants had been held.

They were freed after a police raid on Thursday night.

The migrants had arrived in Greece illegally over the Greek-Turkish border and were transported by the three men to Thessaloniki.

