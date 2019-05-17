Police arrest migrant kidnappers in Thessaloniki

Three people – two Greeks aged 58 and 49 and a foreign national, 35 – have been arrested in the northern port city of Thessaloniki on charges they held 11 migrants for ransom, including two minors, in a room on the terrace of an apartment building.



It was not immediately known how long the migrants had been held.



They were freed after a police raid on Thursday night.



The migrants had arrived in Greece illegally over the Greek-Turkish border and were transported by the three men to Thessaloniki.