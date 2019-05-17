Intercruises to sponsor Posidonia Sea Tourism

Intercruises Shoreside & Port Services is making its debut at the Posidonia Sea Tourism Forum, on May 28-29, as the sponsor of the Speakers’ Dinner.



Intercruises provides services in over 50 countries around the world, working closely with cruise lines and destinations to support the development of the cruise industry, with a focus on high-quality service delivery, sustainable destination development and innovative ways of using new technology to help enable a better cruise experience for guests.



“The Posidonia Sea Tourism Forum is an excellent opportunity for us to enhance our relationship with destinations and cruise lines operating in the region, sharing knowledge and discussing how we can collaborate to further support the development of the industry in a sustainable manner,” said Intercruises managing director Olga Piqueras.