EU's Barnier to discuss Brexit in Cyprus

EU Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier will discuss the developments on Britain's exit from the European Union with the Cypriot government and parliament during a visit to the country on Monday.



Barnier will pay a visit to Nicosia on May 20 during which he will meet with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and hold discussions with Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides and the parliamentary Committee on Foreign and European Affairs.



According to the program of his visit, Christodoulides and Barnier are expected to make statements to the media.

[Kathimerini Cyprus]