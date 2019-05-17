Cypriot FM briefs Bolton on Turkish activity in EEZ

Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides briefed US National Security Adviser John Bolton on the latest developments regarding Turkey’s illegal activities in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ) during a phone call on Friday, the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) reported.



Citing diplomatic sources, CNA reported that the two officials exchanged views about the way the issue is being handled.



Bolton reportedly pointed to a recent statement by the State Department which reiterated the US administration’s position on the issue, and the two officials agreed to remain in contact on the matter, the report said.