ATHEX: Benchmark posts minor weekly loss

Most of the early growth in prices evaporated over the course of Friday’s bourse session at Athinon Avenue. The benchmark managed to hold on to some gains before the closing bell, although stocks were split between winners and losers at the end of a week of net losses for the market.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 729.31 points, adding 0.39 percent to Thursday’s 726.51. On a weekly basis it declined 0.91 percent.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.69 percent to 1,898.32 points, while the mid-cap index contracted 0.30 percent.

The banks index edged up 0.11 percent, with Piraeus growing 1.68 percent and Eurobank rising 0.98 percent, while National slipped 1.09 percent and Alpha edged 0.08 percent lower. Jumbo augmented 1.72 percent, Hellenic Petroleum improved 1.69 percent and Coca-Cola HBC climbed 1.68 percent, as GEK Terna fell 0.95 percent.

In total 41 stocks recorded gains, 25 endured losses and 25 remained unchanged.

Turnover came to 45 million euros, down from Thursday’s 65.6 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange shrank 0.74 percent to close at 68.47 points.