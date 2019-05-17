The keen interest on the part of investors from Israel in acquiring properties in the Greek market is the wave that law firms Machas & Partners in Greece and Firon & Co in Israel aspire to ride.

The two companies are creating a specialized joint entity that will undertake the support of foreign investors in domestic real estate.

Their aim is to facilitate the entry of investors from Israel who wish to make the most of opportunities offered through the Golden Visa program, which issues residence permits to large property buyers, and through the increasing popularity of short-term holiday rentals.