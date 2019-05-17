Shortsea shipping event in Piraeus in June

The annual Shortsea Shipping Days event, a European Shortsea Network (ESN) project, is this year taking place in Greece, with the Shortsea Promotion Center in Greece organizing the conference “Shortsea: Challenges Ahead” in Piraeus on June 13. Held under the auspices of ESN, the event aims to highlight the challenges and new opportunities shortsea shipping faces at the European level.

The goal of the conference is to promote the cooperation of national Shortsea Promotion Centers (SPCs) and their networking with all supply chain providers, as well as underline the importance of shortsea ships both in combined transport as well as the European economy.

The conference will focus on the latest trends and developments in shortsea shipping, such as new environmental regulations, financial instruments, innovative technological advances, maritime education, multi-modal transportation, as well as new forms of energy, which the maritime community is called upon to incorporate.

Participants will include ESN president Costel Stanca, the policy officer of the European Commission’s Directorate General for Mobility and Transport, Antoine Kedzierski, speakers from European SPCs, executives from classification societies, academics and representatives of the Greek and European shipping industry.