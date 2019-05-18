ND protests prosecutor's appeal in favor of Koufodinas

The opposition New Democracy party has reacted strongly to the decision by the Supreme Court prosecutor to appeal a decision by a judicial council not to grant a fresh furlough to convicted November 17 hitman Dimitris Koufodinas.

“No serious democracy is blackmailed by terrorists or their admirers,” New Democracy said in a statement.

The party promised to restore the high security prison regime for terrorists that the Syriza government abolished.

Koufodinas, who is serving 11 life terms for murders he committed while a member of the terrorist November 17 group, has been on a hunger strike after a local judicial council rejected his application for a furlough. He had been granted several furloughs in the past.

Supporters of Koufodinas have demonstrated and smashed shop windows in central Athens, among other actions, to show their solidarity with the convicted terrorist.