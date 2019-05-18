Hellenic Navy receives first modernized P-3B Orion maritime patrol aircraft

The Hellenic Navy has received its first modernized P-3B Orion maritime patrol aircraft from Lockheed Martin, the Greek Defense Ministry said.



The delivery, part of a US-Greece defense agreement that also includes the midlife upgrade of another four aircraft, was marked with a ceremony on Friday at Tanagra Air Base north of Athens.



“The modernization of the aircraft will satisfy the Navy’s needs at least until 2040… in the Aegean Sea and Eastern Mediterranean regions,” Defense Minister Evangelos Apostolakis was quoted as saying.



US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt, who was also present at the event, said that Greece and the US have “discussed the opportunities that exist to find low-cost solutions to sustain and enhance Greek military capability.”



“The Greek defense industry is uniquely positioned to provide material solutions for the country’s national security requirements while at the same time leveraging Greece’s geopolitical relationships and location to once again become a major regional player,” he said.