Amid the noise of election campaigning, it is easy to recycle the same old stereotypical, cynical complaints about the candidates running in the European Parliament elections and adopt the blanket generalization that the party tickets are filled with nobodies.



And yet, behind the facade of the celebrities and the professional politicians, the tickets also include people who are capable of representing Greece in the European assembly. There are plenty of people who may not be well known to the average Greek but who do have the knowledge and the qualities needed for the job.



The selection by the people, which follows the selection by the political party, is anything but insignificant. The four crosses placed before the candidates’ names are worth as much as the color of the party ticket.