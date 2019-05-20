Almost a year since last year’s devastating wildfires in eastern Attica which led to the deaths of 102 people and large-scale damage to properties, residents of the area have slammed the government for failing to address their grievances and take the necessary precautions for this summer.



More specifically, although 10 months have elapsed since the July blazes, inspections of damaged properties have yet to be completed and as a result repairs and restoration works have in many cases yet to start.



Moreover, those properties that have undergone inspections and been deemed unfit for habitation have yet to be demolished due to the chronic Greek scourge of red tape.



What’s more, with the summer fire season already under way residents and experts are also raising the alarm that the area of eastern Attica is just as vulnerable to fires as it was last year due to the state’s reported failure to take the necessary precautions.