Attica regional governor election ad sparks controversy

A political ad by SYRIZA’s Rena Dourou, who is running for re-election as Attica regional governor, sparked a public outcry as it showed her speaking against a backdrop of images from the devastating wildfires in eastern Attica that led to the deaths of more than 100 people.

Dourou has come under fire since the tragedy, as it happened under her watch as regional governor.

The ad, which was widely denounced on social media, also drew a scathing response from ND.

“The provocative video by Ms Dourou simply confirms how inappropriate, cynical and dangerous the people who handled the national tragedy in Mati are,” it said in a statement.

“Even today they are not aware of their responsibilities, insulting the memory of our 102 fellow citizens. Shame,” it added.