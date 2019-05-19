MONDAY

Value-added tax (VAT) is reduced on a number of products and services.

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) is scheduled to publish its March statistics on turnover in industry.

New York College hosts a two-day seminar titled “Conquering the Foreign Markets: Strategies and Methods for Exporting and International Marketing” at 38 Vassilissis Amalias, Syntagma, Athens. To Tuesday, from 5 to 9 p.m. (Info: www.nyc.gr)

The Project Management Conference ’19 takes place at OTEAcademy (1 Spartis, Maroussi, Athens). (Info: www.pmconference.gr)

The Athens Institute for Education and Research (ATINER) is holding its 21st Annual International Conference on Education and its 15th Annual International Conference on Information Technology & Computer Science. To Thursday, at the Titania Hotel. (52 Panepistimiou, Athens). (Info: www.atiner.gr)

The Digital Fashion Forum 2019 takes place at the Chironas events venue (19th kilometer Athinon-Lavriou, Paiania, East Attica). (Info: www.digitalfashionforum.gr)

Listed company Eurobrokers holds its annual general meeting.

TUESDAY

The Goethe Institute in Athens hosts a screening of the English-language documentary “Citizen Europe,” starting at 7.30 p.m. The screening will be followed by a debate (also in English) between university students (School of Law of the University of Athens vs Athens University of Economics and Business) over “whether six months of Erasmus should be compulsory for all Europeans.” The event takes place at 14-16 Omirou in Athens. (Info: 210.366.1000)

Listed European Reliance and Ellaktor hold general shareholders meetings.

WEDNESDAY

Courts to close for two weeks, until June 5, due to the upcoming elections on May 26 and June 2. There will also be no online property auctions during that period.

The Energy Efficiency Conference 2019 takes place at Gazarte in Gazi, Athens. (Info: www.energyefficiencyconference.gr)

Economics professor Evangelos Vasilatos delivers a lecture titled “Institutions and Macroeconomic Activity,” at the Derigny Amphitheater of the Athens University of Economic and Business. The lecture is part of the Jean Monnet Seminar Program. It starts at 7 p.m. and admission is free of charge.

The Institute of International Relations at Panteion University holds a public debate titled “Which Europe, with Which Greece?” at 6 p.m. (3-5 Hill, Plaka, Athens). (Info: deca@idis.gr)

The Incubator for Media Education and Development (iMEdD) holds a public debate on the challenges that may affect the result of the upcoming European election, starting at 6.30 p.m. (3A Stadiou, Athens). (Info: www.imedd.org)

Listed firms OPAP and Pasal Development hold annual general meetings.

THURSDAY

The 2nd Athens Social Sciences Forum opens at the ALBA Graduate Business School in Athens. To Friday, from noon to 5 p.m. Participation is free. (Info: safia.gr/2nd-assf)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will release its first-quarter data on turnover in wholesale trade and in motor trade.

Athens-listed companies SIDMA, ElvalHalcor and Plaisio hold annual general meetings.

FRIDAY

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will issue the April readings of its material costs index for new residential buildings.

Listed companies Motodynamics and Space Hellas hold annual general meetings.

SUNDAY

Polls open for the European Parliament elections and the first round of the local and regional elections from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.