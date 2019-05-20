Arsonists target ATMs, offices of conservative New Democracy

Unidentified arsonists used homemade explosive devices to cause damage to bank ATMs and offices of conservative New Democracy in different parts of greater Athens late on Sunday and early on Monday.

The offices of ND in Nea Ionia and Alimos were targeted while three ATMs were destroyed in Glyfada and one in Zografou.

Police detained 20 people for questioning but released them as they had no evidence to charge them.

It is the second time that ND offices in Glyfada have been targeted by arsonists over the past week with the vandals last time leaving graffiti expressing solidarity with the November 17 terrorist convict Dimitris Koufodinas who has been on hunger strike for two weeks demanding a furlough.