Yiannis to fund construction of basketball arena at fire-ravaged Mati

NBA sensation Yiannis Antetokounmpo has quietly proposed to donate the money required for the construction of an indoor basketball arena at fire-ravaged Mati at Rafina, eastern Attica, the local mayor revealed on Sunday.

Mati, the seaside suburb of Athens that was devastated by the July 23 wildfire last year claiming the lives of at least 102 people, has received many donations by various famous personalities, as well as thousands of other people from Greece and abroad, but this one really stands out.

Addressing an election rally ahead of the May 26 local and regional election, Rafina-Pikermi Mayor Vangelis Bournous announced that the Milwaukee Bucks superstar has decided to fund the construction of a basketball court at a theme park of some 3,000 square meters. The park will be located near Ble Limanaki and include a number of pioneering ecological activities.

Bournous said the donation by the “Greek Freak” will be in the memory of the fire’s victims.

The local authority is also considering to name the new indoor court after Antetokounmpo.

The Greece forward has led the Bucks to the NBA Eastern Conference finals this year, where the Milwaukee franchise is leading the Toronto Raptors by two wins to one.