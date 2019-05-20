Girl, 9, in intensive care after being hit by KTEL bus near Serres

A nine-year-old girl was being treated for serious head injuries in the intensive care unit of Thessaloniki's Ippokrateio Hospital on Monday after being hit by a KTEL intercity bus.

The girl had been riding her bicycle in the village of Paralimnio, near Serres, when she was struck by the vehicle at around 1 p.m., according to police who were investigating the exact circumstances of the incident.

The girl's injuries are serious but her condition was said to be stable in the early afternoon, according to the hospital's director Vassiliki Papachristodoulou.

There were no passengers aboard the bus at the time of the incident.