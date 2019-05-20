Mitsotakis vows to seek international recognition of Pontian genocide

Conservative New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis has on Monday defined the Pontic genocide by Turkey as one of the most traumatic incidents in Greek and world history and called for it to be recognized as such on an international level.

Speaking at a special session in Parliament on the anniversary commemorating the slaughter, Mitsotakis said that ND was already planning a multi-level effort for the broader recognition of the anniversary.

"The launch will take place at the most democratic institution of the European structure: The European Parliament," he said, adding that ND's group of MEPs would move forward with a series of initiatives immediately after this weekend's European Parliament elections.

He added that ND has already raised the issue with the United Nations and pledged to continue its efforts when the conservatives come to government even as others "insist on denying the tragic events that besmirched that historical period," he said in a clear dig at recent comments by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

