Elderly man found hanged on apartment balcony

Police in northern Athens on Monday were investigating the death of an 87-year-old man found hanged on the balcony of his fourth-floor apartment in Kalogreza.

Neighbors alerted the police and ambulance service after seeing him.

According to sources, the man left a note to his children explaining that he had lost a large sum of money through gambling which had subsequently been stolen.

Police believe it is likely the note is authentic and that the man's death is probably a suicide but they have not ruled out the possibility of foul play.

