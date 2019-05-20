Vandals disrupt traffic on Patission Street

Unknown vandals set fire on trash containers outside the Athens University of Economics and Business (AUEB) and scattered fliers expressing support for convicted November 17 terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas on Monday.



Witnesses said the vandals emerged from the university campus on Patission Street. Traffic has been disrupted as a result of the incident.



A rejection of 61-year-old Koufodinas’ latest request for a furlough has sparked a barrage of “solidarity” attacks by self-styled anarchists against targets in Athens.



The Supreme Court will on Tuesday discuss the request after the country’s top prosecutor Xeni Dimitriou ordered a review late Friday of the decision not to grant him leave.



Dimitriou challenged the decision after Koufodinas – serving multiple life sentences for 11 murders he committed as a leading member of N17 – was placed in intensive care as his health deteriorated due to a 15-day hunger strike over the rejection of his request.