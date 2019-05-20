Kip Thorne | Athens | May 23

American theoretical physicist and Nobel laureate Kip Thorne, known for his significant contributions in gravitational physics and astrophysics, is coming to Athens to deliver a lecture at the Eugenides Foundation. Titled “Exploring the Universe with Gravitational Waves: From the Big Bang to Black Holes,” the lecture, which starts at 7 p.m., will be in English, with simultaneous translation into Greek. Admission is free of charge, with the distribution of tickets starting at 6 p.m.

Eugenides Foundation, 387 Syngrou, Palaio Faliro, tel 210.946.9600