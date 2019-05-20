WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
WHAT'S ON

Ancient Inventors | Crete | To March 1, 2020

TAGS: Exhibition, Archaeology, Technology

The Archaeological Museum of Iraklio presents “Daedalus: In the Footsteps of the Legendary Craftsman,” an exhibition dedicated to the achievements of the famed architect of the Labyrinth at Knossos, as well as on other technological innovations from ancient times, particularly during the Minoan civilization, in metalwork, shipbuilding and other fields. Opening hours are Mondays and Wednesdays through Sundays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Archaeological Museum of Iraklio, 2 Xanthoudidou, Eleftherias Square, tel 2810.279.9000, www.heraklionmuseum.gr

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 